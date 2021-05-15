LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokuaa

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Good Morning and welcome to another Saturday of the week where broadcast journalist Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady will come your way with an edition of her show; Critical Issues.



Vim Lady and her guests will discuss and dissect issues ranging from politics, business national events and human interest stories.



Some specific areas of concern likely to be discussed on the show will be the alleged brutality meted out by National Security operatives on a journalist with Accra-based radio station, Citi FM after he was caught taking photos within the precincts of the National Security office.



Many have described the approach used by the operatives as worrying and only breeds more insecurity in the country.



Watch a stream of the show below:



