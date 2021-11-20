LIVESTREAMING: Critical Issues with Agya Kwabena

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Good morning and welcome to another Saturday of the week where broadcast journalist, Agya Kwabena will come your way with another edition of the Critical Issues show.



Agya Kwabena and his guests will discuss and dissect issues ranging from politics, business, national events and human interest stories.



Some specific areas of concern likely to be discussed on the show will be on Ken Ofori-Atta's 2022 budget presentation in parliament on Wednesday, Ghana's increasing unemployment rate, the fight against corruption among others



Watch the stream below:



