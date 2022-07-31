You are here: HomeNews2022 07 31Article 1593578

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

LIVESTREAMING: Communications Minister meets the press on SIM re-registration deadline

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation play videoUrsula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation

Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will address journalists at the Minister's press briefing in Accra.

She is expected to provide an update on the SIM card re-registration exercise which is slated to end at midnight on July 31, 2022.

Ahead of the press encounter, many stakeholders have been clamoring to re-register their SIM cards due to their inability to access their national identification cards also known as Ghana Card from the National Identification Authority.

Watch the press briefing below:



