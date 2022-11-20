LIVESTREAMING: Commentary on Qatar vs Ecuador (Opening Game of 2022 World Cup)

General News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The wait is finally over and the world's biggest sporting festival is once again upon us.



830 players representing the 32 best footballing nations in the world gather in the gulf country of Qatar to battle for success for their respective nations.



The 2022 World Cup which is the 22nd edition in the history of the 92-year-old competition kicks off today.



Past winners will seek to increase their numbers, rivalries will be renewed, records will be made and shattered as the world’s biggest football festival arrives once again in four years.



Africa, FIFA’s second largest confederation will seek to rewrite history by making it to the final four of the competition for the first time in history but can Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco achieve what has so far been an elusive feat?



Coach Otto Addo leads a Ghanaian side determined to right the wrongs of 2014 with a semi-final finish as the set targets for the team that has global stars like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.



Morgan Freeman, Davido are among the celebrities scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.



The first match is between Qatar vs Ecuador and is live on GhanaWeb TV.



Below is the livestreaming below











