LIVESTREAMING: Burial and funeral of Jospong boss' father, Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong

A life well lived



Odenehe Kwafo Akoto III- Akwamu Manhene



Nana Effah Opinamang III- Obomenghene



Nana Kwabena Dadie II- Obo Safohene



Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye - Chairman of the Church of Pentecost



Apostle Wilberforce Nkrumah Agyemang - Church of Pentecost- Teshie Nungua Area.



Barima Osei Berko - Obomeng Aduana Abusuapanyin



Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong - Executive Chairman - Jospong Group of Companies, brothers , sisters and the entire family regrets to inform you of the demise of their beloved father and son Opanyin Samuel Kwame Agyepong.



Funeral Service

Saturday 10th September 7am-8am laying in state at the Forecourt of the State House for viewing, followed by Funeral Service at the same place.



Burial



The body to be conveyed to Obo Kwahu for burial after service.



Thanksgiving service Sunday 11th September 2022 at the Church of Pentecost, Teshie Nungua Estate Assembly at 8 AM followed by Family sitting at the family house.



All friends and sympathizers are cordially invited.





