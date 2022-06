General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

The business of parliament has resumed this week and the Members of Parliament are seated to discuss issues lined up for the day.



In the seat is the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, as his leader, Alban Bagbin, is in Sierra Leone, leading a parliamentary delegation to CPA African regional conference in Freetown.



