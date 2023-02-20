LIVESTREAMING: Appointments Committee vets KT Hammond, Stephen Amoah, others

General News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Parliament’s Appointments Committee is vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The nominees to appear before the committee include Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K. T. Hammond, as the minister-designate for Trade and Industry; and the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka), who would be serving as his deputy.



MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has been nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the chieftaincy and religious affairs ministry as minister.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam, was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, while Herbert Krapah was nominated Deputy Minister for Energy.



Meanwhile, barely less than 24 hours to the day of the vetting, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed the minority caucus in parliament not to approve any of the new ministerial nominees appointed by the president.



According to the party, the caucus should rather push for a reduction in the size of government with a view to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.



