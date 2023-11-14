LIVESTREAMING: Alan meets CSOs

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, is meeting Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Ghana.



Alan, former flagbearer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is expected to outline his vision to Ghana, as a presidential hopeful.



Watch a livestream of the event below:



BAI/AE







Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.