LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo speaks at the opening of Presbyterian Church General Assembly

General News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Presbyterian Church of Ghana is holding its 22nd General Assembly.



This year’s General Assembly is unique and necessary following the Church’s inability to hold normal General Assembly since 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the subsequent restrictions imposed on all public gatherings, including church activities.



Major highlights of the Assembly would include Opening Devotion, Opening Ceremony by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante which will include his address to the Assembly, report by the Clerk of General Assembly, Rev. Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, presentation of the Church’s 2022 budget, and Prayer Sessions.



The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the Special Guest of Honour to this year’s General Assembly and is expected to address the Assembly on Saturday 13th August 2022 at a special durbar. The General Assembly will review activities of the Church in the previous year, plan for the ensuing year, and serve as a platform for fellowship, interactions and networking among Commissioners and Corresponding Members.



The 22nd General Assembly will also take decisions that will guide the activities of the Church in subsequent years.



Below is the Livestream







