LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s 20th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 among Ghanaians.



Today’s address comes at a time when the country is preparing to celebrate the yuletide.



This is President’s 20th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.



According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has so far recorded 53,653 with 52,331 recoveries and 331 deaths leaving 991 active cases.



Greater Accra Region: 29,537



Ashanti Region:11,148



Western Region:3,080



Eastern Region: 2,611



Central Region: 2,104



Bono East Region: 788



Volta Region: 735



Western North Region; 662,



Bono Region; 635,



Northern Region; 566



Ahafo Region; 530



Upper East Region; 377



Oti Region; 244



Upper West Region; 91



Savannah Region; 62



North East Region; 22



Watch the President's address below:





