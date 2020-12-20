LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s 20th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 among Ghanaians.
Today’s address comes at a time when the country is preparing to celebrate the yuletide.
This is President’s 20th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.
According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has so far recorded 53,653 with 52,331 recoveries and 331 deaths leaving 991 active cases.
Greater Accra Region: 29,537
Ashanti Region:11,148
Western Region:3,080
Eastern Region: 2,611
Central Region: 2,104
Bono East Region: 788
Volta Region: 735
Western North Region; 662,
Bono Region; 635,
Northern Region; 566
Ahafo Region; 530
Upper East Region; 377
Oti Region; 244
Upper West Region; 91
Savannah Region; 62
North East Region; 22
Watch the President's address below:
