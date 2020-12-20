You are here: HomeNews2020 12 20Article 1137971

General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s 20th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 among Ghanaians.

Today’s address comes at a time when the country is preparing to celebrate the yuletide.

This is President’s 20th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has so far recorded 53,653 with 52,331 recoveries and 331 deaths leaving 991 active cases.

Greater Accra Region: 29,537

Ashanti Region:11,148

Western Region:3,080

Eastern Region: 2,611

Central Region: 2,104

Bono East Region: 788

Volta Region: 735

Western North Region; 662,

Bono Region; 635,

Northern Region; 566

Ahafo Region; 530

Upper East Region; 377

Oti Region; 244

Upper West Region; 91

Savannah Region; 62

North East Region; 22

Watch the President's address below:

