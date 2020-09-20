General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo’s 17th address to the nation on measures to fight coronavirus

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the measures his government is taking to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus among Ghanaians.



Today’s address is the President’s 17th update since Ghana recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 in March, 2020.



Today’s address comes at a time the country’s active COVID-19 cases continue to drop significantly as reported by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).



In his 16th address, President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport as well as a decision to allow JHS 2 and SHS 2 students to return to school.



He, however, indicated that the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, and JHS 1 and SHS 1 students has been postponed to 2021.



Watch the President's address below:









