LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo arrives in parliament for 2023 SoNA

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation in Parliament, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



This follows a postponement of the SoNA address from February 28, 2023, to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.



Akufo-Addo is expected to, among other things, outline the government’s policy measures and strategies that will help the country get out of the current economic challenges.



The address will also cover development in all sectors of national development including security, economy agriculture, environment, education and health.



We bring you a livestream of the address:



