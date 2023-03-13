LIVESTREAMING: Afriyie Akoto speaks on 'The future of the economy of Ghana'

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is today, March 13, 2023, delivering a public lecture on “The future of the economy of Ghana” at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), .



The former agriculture minister is expected to share insights into building the agricultural sector into a bedrock for financing the development of other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



He is also expected to launch his campaign for the New Patriotic Party presidential campaign launch.



Watch a livestream of the lecture below:







IB/OGB