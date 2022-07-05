You are here: HomeNews2022 07 05Article 1576175

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Adom-Otchere treats IMF, E-Levy and GBA on Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – Government's decision to go to the IMF for a programme

2 – Full scale integration of a purported anti-E-Levy leaked tape

3 – GBA President answers whether the Association is lenient with current government

Watch the livestream below:

