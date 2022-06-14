LIVESTREAMING: Adom-Otchere speaks on Airport Christmas tree saga

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022
Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, is back on air to substantiate allegations levelled against him concerning the Airport Christmas tree saga and procurement breaches.
In a post on the official Facebook page of the Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, he described the Christmas tree saga as "much ado about nothing".
He said he will give one comment on the allegations.
To Paul Adom-Otchere, “no procurement breaches were found because the process did not lend itself to nor did it fall under the public procurement laws of Ghana.
“A fishing expedition has just a cul-de-sac.”
The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.
