General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Adom-Otchere comes back with documents on Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana, is back on air with documents to substantiate his allegations levelled against Togbe Afede XIV.

In a post on the official Facebook page of the Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, he wrote, "a lot has been said, but as they say ‘book no lie’."

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topic for discussion today:

Togbe Afede’s over GHC365 refunded ex-gratia

Watch the livestream below:

