LIVESTREAMING: Ablakwa talks parliamentary work and watchdog duties on StarrChat

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is guest on this week's edition of StarrChat on Starr FM.



The MP who is being hosted by Bola Ray on the Show will be discussing his journey as a legislator with keen interest in government oversight.



Ablakwa who is currently serving his third parliamentary term has previously served as deputy minister of state in the governments of Professor John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama.



Watch the interview below:



