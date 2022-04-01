LIVESTREAMING: 2nd day of debate on SoNA

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Ghana’s eight parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



This will be the 40th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament.



Among other things, the house is expected to arrange its business for the coming week.



During the 39th Sitting of the house, a lot of issues were raised on the record of attendance of Members of Parliament during the passage of the E-Levy Bill with some members of the minority caucus alleging that the clerk of Parliament deliberately marked some members of the minority caucus absent.



Also, the house is expected to touch the assenting of the E-Levy Bill Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the fact that the minority caucus has filed a suit to overturn the passage of the bill in the Supreme Court.



The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, is expected to preside over the house.



Watch the proceedings here:



