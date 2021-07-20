LIVESTREAMING: 2021 Eid-Ul Adha Prayers at the National Central Mosque

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As today July 20 marks the second official festival, Eid-Al-Adha, is celebrated within Islam to honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God’s command.



In the past, celebrations were a big deal and Muslims came out in their numbers to enjoy the festivities without restrictions.



Also, several worshippers go to their various Mosques to usher in the season and pray to Allah for more blessings.



As part of the festivity, Muslim faithful have thronged the National Central Mosque at Kanda to say their prayers.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are in attendance to mark the occasion.



Watch the stream below:



