General News of Friday, 8 June 2001

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Bush chose career diplomats Thursday to serve as U.S. ambassadors in Ghana.



In a statement, the White House announced Bush's intention to nominate Nancy Jo Powell, a State Department expert in African affairs and the U.S. ambassador to Uganda from 1997 to 1999, to the post in Ghana.



Bush's nominations must be confirmed by the Senate.