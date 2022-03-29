LIVESTREAMED: Speaker returns to Parliament, E-levy laid for consideration

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Members of Ghana’s eighth Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents.



This will be the 37th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has returned from his travel to Dubai for medical care to lead the house to discuss the government's businesses, among other things.



The House has still not resolved the impasse on the passage of the E-Levy Bill. The majority caucus has indicated that it will relay the bill once it has the numbers to pass it.



Also, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the government will impress on Parliament to pass the E-Levy and other revenue mobilising measures the government had outlined to get the country out of the current economic hardships before the house recesses in April 2022.



Presiding over proceedings is the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



