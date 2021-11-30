LIVESTREAMED: Showdown as parliament reconvenes for 2022 budget approval

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament is sitting today to consider the 2022 budget again.



This follows a rejection of the budget on Friday, November 26, 2021.



The Majority in Parliament walked out on the day after they expressed concerns that the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia, was in the House at the time the vote on the budget was about to be passed.



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, and other prominent personalities like Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the Attorney General, Godfred Dame; and a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who also sits on the board of the Parliamentary Service, is also in the House.



Watch the proceedings here:



