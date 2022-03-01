You are here: HomeNews2022 03 01Article 1480913

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

LIVESTREAMED: Paul Adom-Otchere tackles Atuguba on GEG

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Socio-politico, economic, sports and international relations talk programme, Good Evening Ghana, is on with host Paul Adom-Otchere.

The programme airs on Metro TV twice every week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the agenda for today are:

1 – An editorial on coup comments by Prof. Raymond Atuguba

Relevant portions starts from 26:45 seconds - 48:20 seconds

2 – A relook at Ghana’s political history from lenses of Dr. Obed Asamoah’s book

3 – Update on the Russian-Ukraine crisis

Watch the livestream below:

