LIVESTREAMED: Parliament rises Tuesday April, 2022

Members of Ghana’s 8th Parliament will return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents before it.



This is the 42nd and last sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of the 8th Parliament. The house is expected to reconvene after 7 weeks.



Among other things, some sector ministers are expected to appear before the house to answer questions on happenings in their sectors.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (Levy) will start at the beginning of May 2022. However, Parliament has not approved the measures to implement the levy which implies that the government has only April 5, 2022, for Parliament to approve its implementation measures in order to meet the deadline set by Ofori-Ataa.



Also, the house is expected to touch the assenting of the E-Levy Bill Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the fact that the minority caucus has filed a suit to overturn the passage of the bill in the Supreme Court.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is expected to preside over the house.



Watch the proceedings here:



