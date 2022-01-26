You are here: HomeNews2022 01 26Article 1454311

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament resumes to discuss Ghana's AFCON performance, other matters

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Parliament is in session play videoParliament is in session

It’s the second day of the first sitting of parliament in the year 2022.

The House reconvenes to consider a number of documents and bills.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is presiding over proceedings, looking traditional again on the day.

Among issues on the discussion table for the day is the poor showing of the Black Stars of Ghana in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Watch the live proceedings here:

Join our Newsletter