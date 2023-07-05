You are here: HomeNews2023 07 05Article 1798355

General News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament ‘erupts’ over debate on anti-LGBTQI bill

The Parliament of Ghana is debating the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, today, July 5, 2023.

This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.

