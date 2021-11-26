LIVESTREAMED: PRESEC, Prempeh College and Keta Secondary battle it out in NSMQ finals

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After a heated contest between over 100 senior high schools across the country, it’s all down to the final three -Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC, LEGON), Prempeh College (Amanfour) and Keta Senior High School (KETASCO).



The three are slugging it out in the grande finale to claim the bragging rights of being crowned 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) champions.



Would it be a seventh trophy for PRESEC, Legon or a fifth trophy for Prempeh College or will the debutant in the grande finale KETASCO cause a major upset?



Watch the video below



