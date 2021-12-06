LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta speaks on E-levy, Agyapa deal

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is addressing issues in relation to concerns raised about the 2022 budget statement.



Over the past few weeks, there has been contention in Parliament amid heated debate and criticism over the rejection of the 2022 budget statement on November 26, 2021, and subsequent approval of the same budget on November 30, 2021.



According to sources familiar with the announcement, the finance minister will address the country this afternoon and later head to parliament in the course of this week to deliver a presentation before the House.



