LIVESTREAMED: Ofori-Atta addresses Ghana's current economic situation

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver a presentation on the economy at a press conference on Thursday, May 12, 2022.



He is also expected to touch on Ghana's role in hosting the Annual General Meetings of the African Development Bank Group and its prospects on the Ghanaian economy.



Since the beginning of this year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been faced with a raft of economic challenges such as foreign exchange stability, fiscal pressures, revenue generation constraints, increasing debt public concerns and among others.



While government has announced a number of homegrown solutions and measures to mitigate the situation, the cost of living in the country, coupled with inflation hikes and petroleum price hikes has left many concerned about the state of the affairs and economy.



The Finance Minister's presentation will take a place at 10:00 AM at the Ministry of Information.



