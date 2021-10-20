LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.
Bridget Otoo is your regular host.
Some major headlines include
* Inauguration of Pokuase Power Bulk Supply point
* Day 3 of Ghana Energy Summit
* Protests against General Legal Council by aggrieved law students
* Arrest of Shatta Wale, Funny Face
* Updates from Africa Youth Connect* Madina MP calls for scrapping of GLC
Watch the livestream below: