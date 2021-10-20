You are here: HomeNews2021 10 20Article 1384636

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bridget Otoo is hostess of News Night on Metro TV Bridget Otoo is hostess of News Night on Metro TV

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.

Bridget Otoo is your regular host.

Some major headlines include

* Inauguration of Pokuase Power Bulk Supply point
* Day 3 of Ghana Energy Summit
* Protests against General Legal Council by aggrieved law students
* Arrest of Shatta Wale, Funny Face
* Updates from Africa Youth Connect* Madina MP calls for scrapping of GLC

Watch the livestream below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment