LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.



Bridget Otoo is your regular host.



Some major headlines include



* Inauguration of Pokuase Power Bulk Supply point

* Day 3 of Ghana Energy Summit

* Protests against General Legal Council by aggrieved law students

* Arrest of Shatta Wale, Funny Face

* Updates from Africa Youth Connect* Madina MP calls for scrapping of GLC



Watch the livestream below:



