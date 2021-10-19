LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.



Bridget Otoo is your regular host.



Some major headlines include



* Muslim group petitions Parliament over LGBTQ+ Bill

* Minority Committee in local government wants EC to rerun fraudulent MMDCE polls

* ASEPA boss wants Shatta Wale arrested over fake attack

* President Akufo-Addo completes Central Regional tour

* Milovan Rajevac speaks to the media

* One injury in US plane incident



