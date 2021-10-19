LIVESTREAMED: Newsnight on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
NewsNight on Metro TV brings you the latest in local and international news, plus sports, business and entertainment.
Bridget Otoo is your regular host.
Some major headlines include
* Muslim group petitions Parliament over LGBTQ+ Bill
* Minority Committee in local government wants EC to rerun fraudulent MMDCE polls
* ASEPA boss wants Shatta Wale arrested over fake attack
* President Akufo-Addo completes Central Regional tour
* Milovan Rajevac speaks to the media
* One injury in US plane incident
