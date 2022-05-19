LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another day GhanaWeb has some amazing content for you that will educate inform and entertain you.



We start off with Sports Check as Perez Erzoa sits with the Chief Executive Officer of RITE Sports and Manager of Azumah of Nelson as he recounts an incident where an investor disrespected Azumah and how he confronted the person for not according to the boxing Hall of Famer the respect he deserves.



A repeat of the Lowdown continues with host Ismail Akwei as he sits down with Jonathan Quaye as he discloses the number of studies and processes he had to pass through to become a tandem paragliding pilot as he explains that paragliding piloting cannot be studied online.



#SayItLoud with George Ayisi follows next as he sits down with some victims of the Marwarko food poisoning issue.



We finally end things with Moans & Cuddles as Paula Amma Broni and her guests tackle the topic of The Polygamous African Man.



This and many more on GhanaWeb TV. Stay Tuned.







