LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Tuesday in April 2022 as GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



On the menu today, Diallo Sumbry will serve you a repeat of his interview with Stephen McDonough, a global business professional.



Host of People and Places, Wonder Ami Hagan explores the Chenku waterfalls at Dodowa with her team in the playback of the show.



Abrantepa, host of Bloggers' Forum will serve you with a discussion on Stonebwoy and Bridget Otoo's clash on the NFT deal with his panellists.



Adamafio will also bring back to you his interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager, Sammy Anim Addo on Sports Check.



And last but not the least, George Ayisi will bring you the version of the Ghanaian who was threatened to be slain by a Lebanese on #SayItLoud.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



