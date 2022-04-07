LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects on this beautiful day in April 2022.



For today's programming, Emmanuel Enin, Daniel Oduro, Joseph Adamafio, and Babatunde Adeola will give a review of the Ghana-Nigeria game that qualified Ghana for the 2022 World Cup in the playback of Sports Check.



Paula Amma Broni, host of Moans and Cuddles in the playback of the show discusses how to cope after losing a loved one with her panellists.



Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei will also continue with a discussion on the current hardship in Ghana and how Ghanaians are coping, on, The Lowdown show.



A playback of #SayItLoud with George Ayisi as well as that of The Untold with Etsey Atisu will be aired.



These and many other national events will be aired.



Stay tuned for unending entertainment and information.



Watch the stream below:



