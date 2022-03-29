LIVESTREAMED: News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's the 29th of March we are getting closer to the end of the month. GhanaWeb has complied for you today insightful, educative and informative content on all topics and subjects.





We start things off with #SayItLoud as George Ayisi sits down with the student who was stabbed by his schoolmates.



We continue with a repeat of Bloggers' Forum as Abrantepa and his panel discusses the 3Music awards and VGMA nominees list.



Wonder Ami Hagan takes us places on People and Places, this time she takes us all the way to Kwahu to look at how Ghanaian earthenware bowls, pots, and ceramics are crafted.



A repeat of Diaspora Link follows with Elijah Mukkram as the next guest.



We end things with Sports check with Perez Erzoa.



Things and many more on GhanaWeb TV... stay tuned.





