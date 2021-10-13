You are here: HomeNews2021 10 13Article 1379395

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: News Night on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bridget Otoo is hostess of News Night on Metro TV Bridget Otoo is hostess of News Night on Metro TV

News Night is LIVE.

The one-hour programme is the major news bulletin from Accra-based Metropolitan Television.

It comprises the main news, sports, entertainment and international news segments.

It is presented by Bridget Otoo.

Some major highlights include the Chief Imam's support for the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill and Nana Addo calling on ECOWAS member states to deepen democratic values, condemning attempts by political leaders to evade due process

Watch the bulletin below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment