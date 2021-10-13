LIVESTREAMED: News Night on Metro TV with Bridget Otoo

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News Night is LIVE.



The one-hour programme is the major news bulletin from Accra-based Metropolitan Television.



It comprises the main news, sports, entertainment and international news segments.



It is presented by Bridget Otoo.



Some major highlights include the Chief Imam's support for the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill and Nana Addo calling on ECOWAS member states to deepen democratic values, condemning attempts by political leaders to evade due process



Watch the bulletin below:



