Make 2010 a year of Action - NALAG

General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2009

Source: GNA

Apam, Dec. 30, GNA - Metropolitan, Municipal and District assemblies have been urged to make 2010 a year of action to bring relief and improvement into the living conditions of Ghanaians. In a Christmas and New Year message to the assemblies Mr. Theophilus=



Aidoo-Mensah, the President of the National Association of Local Authorit= ies of Ghana (NALAG), said Ghanaians had high expectation in the assemblies t= o better their lot that the assemblies must meet at all cost. Mr. Aidoo-Mensah, who is also District Chief Executive for Gomoa Wes= t, said this enjoined the assemblies to work harder and assiduously to attai= n their development goals.



"Let us make the people to see the assemblies as the real engine of growth", he said. The message said the President of NALAG, the National Executive Coun= cil and the staff of NALAG had declared their commitment to working to improv= e efficiency in the assemblies to enhance their effectiveness in local governance. In this direction, the message said, they wished to assure all assemb= ly members that the decision to provide each member with a motor bike to facilitate their work was on course.



Mr Aidoo-Mensah said agreement had been reached between the associat= ion and the suppliers of the motor with to make delivery by the first quarter= s of 2010. The message said it was the wish of the new executive to bring NALAG t= o the door steps of the assemblies for the people to have the feel of what the assemblies were doing to promote development. It commended the assemblies for their support over the years that ha= d brought the association this far and urged them to continue to rally behi= nd it (NALAG) to enable it to assist the assemblies to realize their aims an= d objectives.