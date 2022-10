General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday, September 20, 2022, marks its 10 anniversary.



To commemorate its existence, the party's founder Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom is delivering a speech on Ghana's independence and the way forward for the country.



Watch Dr Nduom's speech in the video below: