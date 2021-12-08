LIVESTREAMED: NDC holds public forum on 2022 'Awudie' budget

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will this Wednesday afternoon, hold a public forum to discuss government’s 2022 budget.



The forum dubbed “What the 2022 budget means for you as a Ghanaian,” is taking place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



Ranking Member on Parliament’s Committee on Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Isaac Adongo are expected to address the gathering at the forum.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta when delivering the 2022 budget statement before Parliament in November this year announced a number of policy measures and tax measures.



They include the imposition of a 1.75 percent levy on e-transactions covering mobile money, bank transfers and other payments. This has however been widely criticised by a section of the public with lawmakers calling for a review of the tax imposed in the 2022 budget.



