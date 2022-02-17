LIVESTREAMED: NABCo beneficiaries protest for permanent job postings

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some aggrieved beneficiaries of the government’s Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) are on the streets of Accra in protest to what they call an undue delay in the payment of their allowances.



Some of the beneficiaries have not been paid in the last six months and they are hopeful this demonstration will bring some attention to their plight.



Also, the beneficiaries want the government to hand them permanent job roles as there have not been extensions of their service periods.



It will be recalled that recently, some trainees took to social media to demand payment of their allowance arrears, saying life has become unbearable for them.



Watch the LIVE GhanaWeb feed from the protest from some streets of Accra here:



