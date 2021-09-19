LIVESTREAMED: Ministry of Information holds press conference

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

The Ministry of Information will today September 19, 2021 come your way with the weekly Minister’s Press Briefing.



The briefing will primarily focus on the nominations of Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo Addo presented the list to Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe last week.



The yet-to-be-announced list has already sparked controversy over its delay several months into the second tenure of President Akufo-Addo.



But the delay, according to the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party was to ensure it was gender-balanced and an infusion of youthful people.



The MMDCEs who are important officials in the country’s governance and decentralization are appointed by the president with not less than two-thirds of the Assembly present and voting their meeting, under Chapter Twenty of the Constitution in Article 243.



When approved, the MMDCEs will provide political and administrative leadership in the next three-and-a-half years.



Their place in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, and their functions are given under Article 243 of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 — Act 936.



Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah will moderate the press briefing while Dan Botwe will provide the updates.



