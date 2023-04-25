LIVESTREAMED: Meet Bright Hodzor; the man who paints the Jubilee House – People & Places

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Bright Hodzor’s journey may have started in the little-known community of Leklebi Duga, but all of his life’s struggles, lessons and opportunities have led him to a point of high repute.



With a tall portfolio of working for very respectable and influential people in Ghana, Bright, known as the Celebrity Painter, has earned himself so many laurels, so much that today, he is the man who paints the seat of Ghana seat of government, the Jubilee House.



In his sit-down with Etsey Atisu in this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, he recalls how he had to move from waiting on secondary school students at PRESEC, so that he could gather their leftovers to eat, to a point where he pursued his childhood passion.



It’s a beautiful story that he shares with GhanaWeb. Watch the full video below:



