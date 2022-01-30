LIVESTREAMED: MOI press briefing, updates on education in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Information is updating the general public on issues in education in Ghana currently dubbed, "Update on Education in Ghana".



Various teacher unions have embarked of industrial actions in this month alone, with the latest being the University Teachers Association of Ghana.



The strike has already been in session for three weeks, which means that schools may have to shut down.



There's also been growing concerns about the semester system introduced by government earlier this year.



Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum is currently briefing the press.



