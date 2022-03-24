LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta outlines government's measures to rescue the economy

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to on March 24, 2022 announce a number of measures aimed at addressing Ghana’s current economic challenges.



The move comes after government held a crunch Cabinet meeting at the Peduase Lodge last weekend.



Some key measures set to be announced by the finance minister will entail pay cuts, government’s flagship programmes, interventions to mitigate the cedi’s depreciation among others.



In addition to the address, it is expected that Ken Ofori-Atta will provide an update on government's decision on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy which has received widespread backlash from citizens and lawmakers.



Meanwhile, government plans to inject US$2 billion into the economy to shore up the strength of the cedi against major trading currencies.



Watch a stream of the address below:



