LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama speaks on 'Ghana at a Crossroads'

General News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Mahama says Ghana is at a crossroad



Former President John Dramani Mahama is delivering a widely publicized lecture on the state of the nation.



In a post shared on Facebook on April 29, 2022 announcing the lecture, Mahama said that for Ghana to move in the right direction, it requires a leadership that is attentive to the needs of the citizenry and acts according to law to ensure that these needs are catered for.



“Our country is, sadly, at a Crossroad, and demands that leadership listens to the people and acts appropriately. This is the surest way to success on our chosen national journey of democracy and opportunities for all. Ghana must be placed fully unto the desired road,” the post shared by Mahama read.



The lecture is taking place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



