General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

LIVESTREAMED: Information Ministry give updates on 1-District,1-hospital construction and COVID infections

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is briefing Ghanaians on government’s recently introduced Agenda 111 initiative in response to district hospitals promised by President Akufo-Addo.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 President Akufo-Addo will launch a ceremony to commence the government’s “Agenda 111″ projects at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.

The short ceremony is billed to start at 8:00 am on Tuesday, a circular issued by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah to all MPs and MMDCEs in the region.

“Government wants to construct 100-bed capacity district hospitals in all districts without hospitals.”

“The government is putting up 101 hospitals across Ghana and secondly the government is putting up a secondary facility, that is regional hospitals in all the new regions created and a new one at the Western region and convert the Effia Nkwanta Hospital into a metropolitan one,” he is quoted to have said.

Watch a livestream of the presser by the ministry as well as update on the Coronavirus situation in the country:

