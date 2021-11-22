LIVESTREAMED: Here's a lineup of Monday's programs on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to another Monday in November here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, Etsey Atisu brings you a GhanaWeb Special with an exclusive insight into the recent tidal waves that affected communities in the Volta Region.



He also engages some residents, businesses among others who have been displaced by the tidal waves.



Host of BizTech Ernestina Serwaa Asante brings you stories that made headlines in the world of business in the past week.



In this playback edition of BizTech, we bring you highlights of the just presented 2022 Budget Statement of government.



Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance and Economic Planning on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, announced a number of tax policy measures, government initiatives to create one million jobs, fiscal policy measures, among others.



The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).





A repeat of Elsie Lamar’s conversation with dancehall artiste Stonebwoy on Talkertainment and many more national events and programs will air on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



