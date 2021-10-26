LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to Tuesday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's main programming, a repeat of #SayItLoud will air as host Laud Harris Adu Asare sits down with socialite and originator of the #FixTheCountry campaign, KalyJay.



Wonder Ami Hagan and the People&Places team explore Fadama, a unique community in the heart of Accra. The area is popular for a number of reasons, but most notable among them is the fact that spiritual leader of all Muslims in Ghana, the Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu lives in Fadama.



Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests take you through the history and lifestyle of the Fadama people whilst taking a tour through the area.



Later on, Abrantepa, the host of GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show, Blogger's Forum sits with his able panelists to discuss Shatta Wale's recent shooting prank among other matters concerning the entertainment industry.



Host of Sports Check, Joseph Adamafio brings you a playback of an interview with a former player of Dreams FC, Micheal Sarpong to talk about his football journey.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



