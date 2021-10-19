LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Welcome to Tuesday in October here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



As part of a Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness series, we will bring you episode seven of a series dubbed 'How breast cancer spreads'.



Dr. Sampson Asala provides some tips on how breast cancer spreads. This will help you easily detect if there are any changes in the breast.



For today's main programming, a repeat of #SayItLoud will air as host Laud Harris Adu Asare sits down with a coronavirus survivor.



Wonder Ami Hagan and the People&Places team explore Fadama, a unique community in the heart of Accra. The area is popular for a number of reasons, but most notable among them is the fact that spiritual leader of all Muslims in Ghana, the Chief Imam, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu lives in Fadama.



Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests take you through the history and lifestyle of the Fadama people whilst taking a tour through the area.



Later on, Abrantepa, the host of GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show, Blogger's Forum, sits with his able panellists to discuss arts and entertainment-related issues that made headlines this week.



On the bill is Sarkodie’s statement that mainstream media wasn’t ready to play his records when he started doing music. The rapper in an interview with DJ Semtex on the ‘Hip Hop Raised Me’ podcast painted a picture of the reception he received from mainstream media during the early stages of his music career.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the stream below:



