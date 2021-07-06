LIVESTREAMED: Here's a line up of Tuesday's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s another day of the week Tuesday here on GhanaWeb TV as we bring you carefully selected content that is expected to entertain you, keep you informed and offer you education on relevant topics and subjects.



For today's programming, we’ll bring you this week's edition of People&Places as host Wonder Ami Hagan takes a tour of Nima to demystify the myths and truths of one of the country's largest communities.



A repeat of the Untold with Etsey Atisu will also air as he sits down with graffiti artist and painter, Mohammed Awudu as they dissect all things art.



Also, a playback of GhanaWeb's launch of its Excellence Awards that aims to reward and honor Ghanaians will air.



These and many more national events and programs will air GhanaWeb TV.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



